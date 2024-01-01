Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL</p><p>*COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE</p><p>$8499 plus tax</p><p>$499 for Safety </p><p>▪︎LEATHER SEATS 2 SET OF KEYS</p><p>REARVIEW CAMERA</p><p> CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH </p><p>▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE </p><p>NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST</p><p>▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST</p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

153,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle
11999335

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1733791240
  2. 1733791246
  3. 1733791253
  4. 1733791257
  5. 1733791263
  6. 1733791268
  7. 1733791273
  8. 1733791278
  9. 1733791283
  10. 1733791287
  11. 1733791292
  12. 1733791297
  13. 1733791302
  14. 1733791307
  15. 1733791313
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC639295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL

*COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE

$8499 plus tax

$499 for Safety 

▪︎LEATHER SEATS 2 SET OF KEYS

REARVIEW CAMERA

 CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH 

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST

▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Accord for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2008 Honda Accord 230,832 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue 200,300 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder