$8,490+ tax & licensing
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL
*COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
$8499 plus tax
$499 for Safety
▪︎LEATHER SEATS 2 SET OF KEYS
REARVIEW CAMERA
CLEAN CARFAX BLUETOOTH
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
More inventory From Verma Motors
Verma Motors
