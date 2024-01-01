Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD  Family SUV
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
▪︎BACK UP CAMERA
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED  
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FIR TEST DRIVE

200,300 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Rogue AWD  Family SUV▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE▪︎BACK UP CAMERA▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED  ▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FIR TEST DRIVE  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

