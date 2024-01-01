$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Rogue
S
2014 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD Family SUV▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE▪︎BACK UP CAMERA▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED ▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FIR TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2014 Nissan Rogue