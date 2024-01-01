$8,490+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,220 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws at you? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S, available now at Verma Motors! This white beauty with a black interior has all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for navigating city streets and highway cruising alike.
This Rogue is equipped with a host of features, including heated seats and mirrors to keep you warm on cold days, keyless entry for convenient access, and a rearview camera for added safety. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways. With its all-wheel drive system and winter tires, this Rogue is ready to tackle any weather condition.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-packed SUV! With 200,220km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for its next adventure. Visit Verma Motors today to take it for a test drive!
Here are 5 features that make this Rogue shine:
- All-wheel drive and Winter Tires: Conquer any Canadian winter with confidence.
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable no matter the temperature.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind while reversing.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Rogue with ease for a stress-free experience.
- Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Verma Motors
437-766-1844