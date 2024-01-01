Menu
2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV

▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE

▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

 

NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST

 

▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST 

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws at you? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S, available now at Verma Motors! This white beauty with a black interior has all the features you need for a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this Rogue delivers a smooth and efficient ride, perfect for navigating city streets and highway cruising alike.

This Rogue is equipped with a host of features, including heated seats and mirrors to keep you warm on cold days, keyless entry for convenient access, and a rearview camera for added safety. The spacious cabin offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways. With its all-wheel drive system and winter tires, this Rogue is ready to tackle any weather condition.

Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-packed SUV! With 200,220km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for its next adventure. Visit Verma Motors today to take it for a test drive!

Here are 5 features that make this Rogue shine:

All-wheel drive and Winter Tires: Conquer any Canadian winter with confidence.
Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable no matter the temperature.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind while reversing.
Keyless Entry: Unlock your Rogue with ease for a stress-free experience.
Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.

200,220 KM

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,220KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

