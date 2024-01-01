Menu
2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV

▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE

▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 

*Winter Tires 

* Back Camera

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST

▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST

2014 Nissan Rogue

200,300 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

11999218

2014 Nissan Rogue

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV

▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE

▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 

*Winter Tires 

* Back Camera

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

 

NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST

 

▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Nissan Rogue