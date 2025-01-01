Menu
<p>2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV</p><p>▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE</p><p>▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED </p><p>*Winter Tires </p><p>* Back Camera</p><p>▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE </p><p>*BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST</p>

2014 Nissan Rogue

20,200 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

12247723

2014 Nissan Rogue

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV

▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE

▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED 

*Winter Tires 

* Back Camera

▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

*BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Nissan Rogue