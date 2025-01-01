$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
20,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6EC818749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN ROGUE S AWD SUV
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED
*Winter Tires
* Back Camera
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
*BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
