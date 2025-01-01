Menu
<p data-start=62 data-end=169>💳 <strong data-start=65 data-end=169>Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer</strong></p><p data-start=171 data-end=249>🚘 <strong data-start=174 data-end=249>2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅</strong></p><p data-start=251 data-end=482>🛡️ <strong data-start=255 data-end=295>Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected</strong><br data-start=295 data-end=298 />• Fresh Oil Change<br data-start=316 data-end=319 />• <strong data-start=321 data-end=363>6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included</strong><br data-start=363 data-end=366 />Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump</p><p data-start=484 data-end=827>🌟 <strong data-start=487 data-end=508>Premium Features:</strong><br data-start=508 data-end=511 />• Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Subaru Boxer Engine ⚙️<br data-start=555 data-end=558 />• Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=593 data-end=596 />• Smooth Automatic CVT Transmission<br data-start=631 data-end=634 />• Heated Seats<br data-start=648 data-end=651 data-is-only-node= />• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱<br data-start=678 data-end=681 />• Power Windows & Mirrors<br data-start=706 data-end=709 />• Keyless Entry<br data-start=724 data-end=727 />• Cruise Control<br data-start=743 data-end=746 />• Roof Rails<br data-start=758 data-end=761 />• Spacious & Comfortable Interior<br data-start=794 data-end=797 />• Excellent Winter Handling ❄️</p><p data-start=829 data-end=921>📍 <strong data-start=832 data-end=844>Mileage:</strong> 228,000 KM<br data-start=855 data-end=858 />🎨 <strong data-start=861 data-end=881>Exterior Colour:</strong> White<br data-start=887 data-end=890 />🪑 <strong data-start=893 data-end=913>Interior Colour:</strong> Black</p><p> </p><p data-start=923 data-end=1112 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>📞 <strong data-start=926 data-end=956>Call or Text: 437-766-1844</strong><br data-start=956 data-end=959 />📅 <strong data-start=962 data-end=1112 data-is-last-node=>Don’t miss your chance to own this reliable and fuel-efficient AWD Crosstrek — perfect for Canadian weather, commuting, and weekend adventures! 🚀</strong></p>

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

228,846 KM

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium

Premium

13201043

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,846KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPAVC9E8268994

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek