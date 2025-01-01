$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,846 KM
Vehicle Description
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected
• Fresh Oil Change
• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included
Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:
• Fuel-Efficient 2.0L Subaru Boxer Engine ⚙️
• Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Smooth Automatic CVT Transmission
• Heated Seats
• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱
• Power Windows & Mirrors
• Keyless Entry
• Cruise Control
• Roof Rails
• Spacious & Comfortable Interior
• Excellent Winter Handling ❄️
📍 Mileage: 228,000 KM
🎨 Exterior Colour: White
🪑 Interior Colour: Black
📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844
📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this reliable and fuel-efficient AWD Crosstrek — perfect for Canadian weather, commuting, and weekend adventures! 🚀
Vehicle Features
437-766-1844