Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla at Verma Motors! This white beauty is a true testament to Toyotas legendary reputation for durability and fuel efficiency. Its 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission makes driving in the city a breeze.</p><p>Step inside and youll find a comfortable and spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. This Corolla is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, safety is paramount.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2014 Corolla a true standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear on chilly mornings, ensuring a safe and comfortable drive.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, making your driving experience effortless.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience a comfortable and supportive driving position, perfect for long journeys.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for optimal comfort and control.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defroster:</strong> Say goodbye to icy mornings with the convenience of a rear window defroster, ensuring clear visibility in all weather conditions.</li></ul><p>Come visit Verma Motors today to experience this outstanding Corolla for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
12013945

2014 Toyota Corolla

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734133547
  2. 1734133549
  3. 1734133551
  4. 1734133552
  5. 1734133554
  6. 1734133555
  7. 1734133557
  8. 1734133558
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

SOLD

Used
189,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4EC100665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla at Verma Motors! This white beauty is a true testament to Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and fuel efficiency. Its 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission makes driving in the city a breeze.

Step inside and you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. This Corolla is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, safety is paramount.

Here are 5 features that make this 2014 Corolla a true standout:

  • Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear on chilly mornings, ensuring a safe and comfortable drive.
  • Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, making your driving experience effortless.
  • Bucket Seats: Experience a comfortable and supportive driving position, perfect for long journeys.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for optimal comfort and control.
  • Rear Window Defroster: Say goodbye to icy mornings with the convenience of a rear window defroster, ensuring clear visibility in all weather conditions.

Come visit Verma Motors today to experience this outstanding Corolla for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 163,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 153,800 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla