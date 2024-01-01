SOLD
2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla at Verma Motors! This white beauty is a true testament to Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and fuel efficiency. Its 4-cylinder engine provides a smooth and responsive ride, while the automatic transmission makes driving in the city a breeze.
Step inside and you'll find a comfortable and spacious cabin perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. This Corolla is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. With anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, safety is paramount.
Here are 5 features that make this 2014 Corolla a true standout:
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear on chilly mornings, ensuring a safe and comfortable drive.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors, making your driving experience effortless.
- Bucket Seats: Experience a comfortable and supportive driving position, perfect for long journeys.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your ideal position for optimal comfort and control.
- Rear Window Defroster: Say goodbye to icy mornings with the convenience of a rear window defroster, ensuring clear visibility in all weather conditions.
Come visit Verma Motors today to experience this outstanding Corolla for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
437-766-1844