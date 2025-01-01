$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
S
2014 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 TOYOTA COROLLA S – TOP TRIM
Financing is available with the lowest interest rate
Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This 2014 Toyota Corolla S has 113,000 km and comes in excellent condition with a clean Carfax. The vehicle is well-maintained, safety certified, and ready for reliable daily driving.
It features a sporty and comfortable interior, sleek exterior styling, and includes great options such as alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to get behind the wheel of this low-kilometer, fully loaded, certified Corolla S today!
Call or text 437‑766‑1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Retail Price – CAD $13,500 – won’t last long
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
437-766-1844