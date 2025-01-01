Menu
2014 TOYOTA COROLLA S – TOP TRIM

Financing is available with the lowest interest rate

Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.

This 2014 Toyota Corolla S has 113,000 km and comes in excellent condition with a clean Carfax. The vehicle is well-maintained, safety certified, and ready for reliable daily driving.

It features a sporty and comfortable interior, sleek exterior styling, and includes great options such as alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.

Financing is available, making it easy to get behind the wheel of this low-kilometer, fully loaded, certified Corolla S today!

Call or text 437‑766‑1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Retail Price – CAD $13,500 – won't last long

2014 Toyota Corolla

113,000 KM

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

S

12975685

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9EC111449

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Toyota Corolla