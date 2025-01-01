Menu
2013 Kia forte koup SX Top trim
Fully certified with safety paper ‼️ WARRANTY included for Free you limited Km ‼️ clean title "Perfect Condition" ‼️ With safety included ‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++ 🦾 Fully detailed 🧼🧽 Excellent fuel efficiency * Cruise control system Verma Motors Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON ...

2014 Toyota Venza

247,000 KM

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza

12744207

2014 Toyota Venza

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
247,000KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB6EU106619

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Kia forte koup SX Top trim
Fully certified with safety paper
‼️ WARRANTY included for Free you limited Km
‼️ clean title “Perfect Condition”
‼️ With safety included
‼️The car runs like new car Mechanically A+++
🦾 Fully detailed
🧼🧽 Excellent fuel efficiency * Cruise control system
Verma Motors
Address : 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2014 Toyota Venza