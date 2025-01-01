$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0EM327051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN TRENDLINE+Financing is available with the lowest interest rate
Digital safety certified with 6 months warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ has 189,000 km, is accident-free, and comes in excellent condition with a clean history. The vehicle is well-maintained, safety certified, and ready for reliable daily driving.
It features a comfortable and spacious interior, sleek exterior styling, and options including alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to get behind the wheel of this reliable and well-equipped, accident-free Jetta today!
Call or text 437‑766‑1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won’t last long
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
2014 Volkswagen Jetta