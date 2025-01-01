Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><strong>2015 Dodge Grandcaravan</strong></div><div> </div><div><strong>Digital safety certified</strong></div><div> </div><div><strong>6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free<br></strong></div><div> </div><div>heating seats heated steering </div><div> </div><div>Call or text <strong>437**766**1844</strong> to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 <br><br>Affordable price – won’t last long</div><div> </div><div> </div>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12460258

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1745811447
  2. 1745811447
  3. 1745811447
  4. 1745811447
  5. 1745811447
  6. 1745811447
  7. 1745811447
  8. 1745811447
  9. 1745811447
  10. 1745811447
  11. 1745811447
  12. 1745811447
  13. 1745811447
  14. 1745811447
  15. 1745811447
  16. 1745811447
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR722752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grandcaravan Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
 heating seats heated steering  Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗

Affordable price – won’t last long  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 156,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 164,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Ford Explorer Base for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Ford Explorer Base 164,000 KM $9,490 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan