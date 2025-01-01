$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH020128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BY Appointment only for 10999$+ Taxes No hidden fees.Comes with free full warranty unlimited Kmand E Safety Certified, Clean title Auto options include:
* Cruise control
* Traction control
* Dual & side airbags
* Bluetooth
* Steering wheel controls
* Alloy wheels Looks & drives great comes with all keys & books! This vehicle is being sold safety certified. Verma Motors
We are located 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
