Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>BY Appointment only for 10999$+ Taxes No hidden fees.C<span style=font-size: 1em;>omes with free full warranty unlimited Km</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>and E Safety Certified, Clean title</span></div><div></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> Auto options include: * Cruise control * Traction control * Dual & side airbags * Bluetooth * Steering wheel controls * Alloy wheels Looks & drives great comes with all keys & books! </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>This vehicle is being sold safety certified. Verma Motors We are located 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0 </span></div>

2015 Honda Civic

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12534489

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1747411179
  2. 1747411179
  3. 1747411179
  4. 1747411179
  5. 1747411179
  6. 1747411179
  7. 1747411179
  8. 1747411179
  9. 1747411179
  10. 1747411179
  11. 1747411179
  12. 1747411179
  13. 1747411179
  14. 1747411179
  15. 1747411179
  16. 1747411179
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F43FH020128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BY Appointment only for 10999$+ Taxes No hidden fees.Comes with free full warranty unlimited Kmand E Safety Certified, Clean title Auto options include:
* Cruise control
* Traction control
* Dual & side airbags
* Bluetooth
* Steering wheel controls
* Alloy wheels Looks & drives great comes with all keys & books! This vehicle is being sold safety certified. Verma Motors
We are located 9074 Wellington Road 124 b, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 114,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX 177,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 225,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2015 Honda Civic