Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2015 Honda HR-V AWD, available now at Verma Motors. This sleek white SUV with a black interior is a head-turner with its stylish design and practical features.</p><p>With 113,000km on the odometer, this HR-V has plenty of life left in it. Its fuel-efficient engine and automatic transmission make for smooth and enjoyable driving, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling snowy roads.</p><p>Here are 5 of the HR-Vs most exciting features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to the HR-Vs reliable AWD system.</li><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for both passengers and gear.</li><li><strong>Honda reliability:</strong> Known for its quality and dependability, this HR-V is built to last.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient:</strong> Save money at the pump with this vehicles impressive fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Modern styling:</strong> The HR-Vs sleek design is both stylish and practical.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed Honda HR-V. Visit Verma Motors today to take it for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Honda HR-V

113,000 KM

Details Description

SOLD

Make it Yours

2015 Honda HR-V

awd

Watch This Vehicle
12013990

2015 Honda HR-V

awd

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734136928
  2. 1734136929
  3. 1734136930
  4. 1734136932
  5. 1734136934
  6. 1734136935
  7. 1734136938
  8. 1734136939
  9. 1734136941
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
113,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2015 Honda HR-V AWD, available now at Verma Motors. This sleek white SUV with a black interior is a head-turner with its stylish design and practical features.

With 113,000km on the odometer, this HR-V has plenty of life left in it. Its fuel-efficient engine and automatic transmission make for smooth and enjoyable driving, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling snowy roads.

Here are 5 of the HR-V's most exciting features:

  • All-wheel drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to the HR-V's reliable AWD system.
  • Spacious interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for both passengers and gear.
  • Honda reliability: Known for its quality and dependability, this HR-V is built to last.
  • Fuel-efficient: Save money at the pump with this vehicle's impressive fuel economy.
  • Modern styling: The HR-V's sleek design is both stylish and practical.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed Honda HR-V. Visit Verma Motors today to take it for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 163,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 153,800 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2015 Honda HR-V