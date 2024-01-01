SOLD
2015 Honda HR-V
awd
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for the Canadian climate? Look no further than this 2015 Honda HR-V AWD, available now at Verma Motors. This sleek white SUV with a black interior is a head-turner with its stylish design and practical features.
With 113,000km on the odometer, this HR-V has plenty of life left in it. Its fuel-efficient engine and automatic transmission make for smooth and enjoyable driving, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling snowy roads.
Here are 5 of the HR-V's most exciting features:
- All-wheel drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to the HR-V's reliable AWD system.
- Spacious interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for both passengers and gear.
- Honda reliability: Known for its quality and dependability, this HR-V is built to last.
- Fuel-efficient: Save money at the pump with this vehicle's impressive fuel economy.
- Modern styling: The HR-V's sleek design is both stylish and practical.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained and feature-packed Honda HR-V. Visit Verma Motors today to take it for a test drive!
Verma Motors
437-766-1844