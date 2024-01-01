Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a luxurious and reliable sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Lexus IS 250, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek white sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its spacious interior provides comfort and convenience for you and your passengers.</p><p>The IS 250 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power-adjustable seats, and stay comfortable with heated mirrors and automatic climate control. Experience the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 standout features that make this Lexus IS 250 truly special:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy confident handling and peace of mind in any weather with the IS 250s advanced AWD system.</li><li><strong>Luxury Interior:</strong> Indulge in the comfort and elegance of a Lexus interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance with the IS 250s smooth and responsive 6-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Power Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for a truly effortless driving experience.</li></ol><p>Visit Verma Motors today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2015 Lexus IS 250.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2015 Lexus IS 250

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2015 Lexus IS 250

Watch This Vehicle
12013972

2015 Lexus IS 250

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1734135006
  2. 1734135008
  3. 1734135011
  4. 1734135013
  5. 1734135016
  6. 1734135018
  7. 1734135019
  8. 1734135021
  9. 1734135024
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

SOLD

Used
168,000KM
VIN JTHCF1D20F5016724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and reliable sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Lexus IS 250, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek white sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its spacious interior provides comfort and convenience for you and your passengers.

The IS 250 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power-adjustable seats, and stay comfortable with heated mirrors and automatic climate control. Experience the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.

Here are 5 standout features that make this Lexus IS 250 truly special:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and peace of mind in any weather with the IS 250's advanced AWD system.
  2. Luxury Interior: Indulge in the comfort and elegance of a Lexus interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship.
  3. Powerful Engine: Experience exhilarating performance with the IS 250's smooth and responsive 6-cylinder engine.
  4. Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.
  5. Keyless Entry & Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for a truly effortless driving experience.

Visit Verma Motors today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2015 Lexus IS 250.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Toyota Camry LE 163,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 153,800 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Kia Soul for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Kia Soul 113,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus IS 250