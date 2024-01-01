SOLD
2015 Lexus IS 250
2015 Lexus IS 250
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and reliable sedan? Look no further than this stunning 2015 Lexus IS 250, now available at Verma Motors. This sleek white sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, offering a thrilling driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while its spacious interior provides comfort and convenience for you and your passengers.
The IS 250 is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power-adjustable seats, and stay comfortable with heated mirrors and automatic climate control. Experience the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 standout features that make this Lexus IS 250 truly special:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy confident handling and peace of mind in any weather with the IS 250's advanced AWD system.
- Luxury Interior: Indulge in the comfort and elegance of a Lexus interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship.
- Powerful Engine: Experience exhilarating performance with the IS 250's smooth and responsive 6-cylinder engine.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.
- Keyless Entry & Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for a truly effortless driving experience.
Visit Verma Motors today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2015 Lexus IS 250.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
