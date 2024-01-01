$10,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKZ
Hybrid
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3LN6L2LU6FR628824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 2.0L hybrid certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty one owner175km sunroofnavigation Bluetooth backup camera heated and cooling seatsmassage seatsblind spotDual climate control lot more features Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142cars and cars auto
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
