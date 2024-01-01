Menu
<div>2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid </div><div>2.0L hybrid </div><div>certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty </div><div>one owner</div><div>175km </div><div>sunroof</div><div>navigation </div><div>Bluetooth </div><div>backup camera </div><div>heated and cooling seats</div><div>massage seats</div><div>blind spot</div><div>Dual climate control </div><div>lot more features </div><div>Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142</div><div>cars and cars auto </div>

174,500 KM

$10,500

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
174,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3LN6L2LU6FR628824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 2.0L hybrid certified with 6 month engine and transmission warranty one owner175km sunroofnavigation Bluetooth backup camera heated and cooling seatsmassage seatsblind spotDual climate control lot more features Financing is available.For more information please contact 647-504-0142cars and cars auto 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

