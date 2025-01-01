$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS
2015 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY5F0554206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda CX5 ***FINANCE AVAILABLE with the lowest interest rate **CLEAN CARFAX Digital safety certified 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms freePush start and sunroof
This 2015 Mazda CX-5 has 164,000 km, one owner, and a clean Carfax history. The vehicle is fully safety certified and comes with a free 6-month warranty for added peace of mind.
It features a comfortable and well-kept interior, a stylish exterior, and is loaded with great options including alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to drive home this clean, reliable SUV today!
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won’t last
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2015 Mazda CX-5