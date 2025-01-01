Menu
2015 Mazda CX5

***FINANCE AVAILABLE with the lowest interest rate **
CLEAN CARFAX 
Digital safety certified

6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
Push start and sunroof

This 2015 Mazda CX-5 has 164,000 km, one owner, and a clean Carfax history. The vehicle is fully safety certified and comes with a free 6-month warranty for added peace of mind.

It features a comfortable and well-kept interior, a stylish exterior, and is loaded with great options including alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, and air conditioning.

Financing is available, making it easy to drive home this clean, reliable SUV today!

Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won't last

2015 Mazda CX-5

164,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

12975142

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY5F0554206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mazda CX5 ***FINANCE AVAILABLE with the lowest interest rate **CLEAN CARFAX Digital safety certified 6 months warranty covers engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms freePush start and sunroof
This 2015 Mazda CX-5 has 164,000 km, one owner, and a clean Carfax history. The vehicle is fully safety certified and comes with a free 6-month warranty for added peace of mind.
It features a comfortable and well-kept interior, a stylish exterior, and is loaded with great options including alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, keyless entry, and air conditioning.
Financing is available, making it easy to drive home this clean, reliable SUV today!
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won’t last 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2015 Mazda CX-5