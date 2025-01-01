Menu
<p>💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer</p><p> </p><p>🚘 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected</p><p>• Fresh Oil Change</p><p>• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included</p><p>Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump</p><p> </p><p>🌟 Premium Features:</p><p>• 2.0L Skyactiv-G Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable ⚙️</p><p>• Smooth Automatic Transmission</p><p>• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p><p>• Power Windows & Mirrors</p><p>• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱</p><p>• Keyless Entry</p><p>• Cruise Control</p><p>• Alloy Wheels</p><p>• Comfortable Cloth/Leather-Blend Interior 🪑</p><p>• Dual-Zone Climate Control</p><p>• Spacious Cargo Area</p><p> </p><p>📍 Mileage: 169,407 KM</p><p>🎨 Exterior Colour: Grey</p><p>🪑 Interior Colour: Black</p><p>💰 Price: $13999+ Tax</p>

2015 Mazda CX-5

169,407 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
13171643
Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
169,407KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CYXF0497142

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,407 KM

💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer

 

🚘 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅

 

🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected

• Fresh Oil Change

• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included

Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump

 

🌟 Premium Features:

• 2.0L Skyactiv-G Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable ⚙️

• Smooth Automatic Transmission

• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

• Power Windows & Mirrors

• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱

• Keyless Entry

• Cruise Control

• Alloy Wheels

• Comfortable Cloth/Leather-Blend Interior 🪑

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Spacious Cargo Area

 

📍 Mileage: 169,407 KM

🎨 Exterior Colour: Grey

🪑 Interior Colour: Black

💰 Price: $13999+ Tax

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

437-766-1844

