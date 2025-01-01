$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,407 KM
Vehicle Description
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected
• Fresh Oil Change
• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included
Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:
• 2.0L Skyactiv-G Engine – Fuel Efficient & Reliable ⚙️
• Smooth Automatic Transmission
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Power Windows & Mirrors
• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱
• Keyless Entry
• Cruise Control
• Alloy Wheels
• Comfortable Cloth/Leather-Blend Interior 🪑
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Spacious Cargo Area
📍 Mileage: 169,407 KM
🎨 Exterior Colour: Grey
🪑 Interior Colour: Black
💰 Price: $13999+ Tax
Vehicle Features
Verma Motors
437-766-1844