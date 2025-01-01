Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 MAZDA 3 HB</div><div>$8499 AS IS $499 extra for safety </div><div>6 months engine transmission warranty free</div><div>2 set of tires both on rim 2 remote keys</div><div>clean carfax all kms highway driven </div><div><br></div><div>Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗<br>Affordable price – won’t last long! <br></div><div><br></div>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12382557

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1744085267
  2. 1744085267
  3. 1744085267
  4. 1744085267
  5. 1744085267
  6. 1744085267
  7. 1744085267
  8. 1744085267
  9. 1744085267
  10. 1744085267
  11. 1744085267
  12. 1744085267
  13. 1744085267
  14. 1744085267
  15. 1744085267
  16. 1744085267
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1K7XFM201792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MAZDA 3 HB$8499 AS IS $499 extra for safety 6 months engine transmission warranty free2 set of tires both on rim 2 remote keysclean carfax all kms highway driven 
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗
Affordable price – won’t last long! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2013 Ford Explorer Base for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Ford Explorer Base 164,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX 154,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 165,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3