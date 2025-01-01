$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1K7XFM201792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MAZDA 3 HB$8499 AS IS $499 extra for safety 6 months engine transmission warranty free2 set of tires both on rim 2 remote keysclean carfax all kms highway driven
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗
Affordable price – won’t last long!
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗
Affordable price – won’t last long!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Verma Motors
2013 Ford Explorer Base 164,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 154,000 KM SOLD
2012 Honda Civic LX 165,000 KM SOLD
Email Verma Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2015 Mazda MAZDA3