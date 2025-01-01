Menu
<div>2015 Toyota Venza Awd v6</div><div>comes with 6 months free warranty </div><div>$11999 plus tax as $499 extra <span style=font-size: 1em;>for safety </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>nice unit comes with 2 set of tires both are on rims</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>back up camera 2 set of keys</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>call 437**766**1844</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>if the add is on call directly if interested dont just ask its available </span></div>

2015 Toyota Venza

209,925 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
12128856

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
209,925KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB4FU110069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,925 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Venza Awd v6comes with 6 months free warranty $11999 plus tax as $499 extra for safety nice unit comes with 2 set of tires both are on rimsback up camera 2 set of keyscall 437**766**1844
if the add is on call directly if interested don't just ask it's available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

