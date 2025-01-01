Menu
<div>2015 Toyota Venza AWD LE</div><div>$10999 and $499 for Safety certification </div><div>6 month engine  transmission warranty free</div><div>Lower than market price</div><div>Two set of tires both are on rims</div><div>Remote remote start 2 set of keys</div><div><br></div><div>call 437**766**1844 to book a ride</div><div><br></div>

2015 Toyota Venza

209,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Venza LE

LE

12247714

2015 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB4FU110069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Venza AWD LE$10999 and $499 for Safety certification 6 month engine  transmission warranty freeLower than market priceTwo set of tires both are on rimsRemote remote start 2 set of keys
call 437**766**1844 to book a ride

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2015 Toyota Venza