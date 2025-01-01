Menu
<div><b>2016 Kia Optima LX+</b> Full size sadan</div><div><br></div><div><b>Digital safety certified</b></div><div><br></div><div><b>6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free<br></b></div><div><br></div><div>heating seats heated steering </div><div><br></div><div>Call or text <b>437**766**1844</b> to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 <br> Affordable price – won’t last long<br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2016 Kia Optima

181,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima

LX+

2016 Kia Optima

LX+

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L31GG081635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Optima LX+ Full size sadan
Digital safety certified
6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free

heating seats heated steering 
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗

Affordable price – won’t last long


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2016 Kia Optima