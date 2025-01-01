$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
S
2016 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,380 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Corolla S – 145,000 km – $14,999
LOW KMS | Safety Certified | Financing Available
Includes a 6-month warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.
This Corolla S combines Toyota’s legendary reliability with a sporty touch. Equipped with sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and alloy wheels, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and style.
💰 Dealer Price: $14,999 + tax & lic
📞 Call or text 437-766-1844 to schedule your test drive today! 🚗
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
