2016 Toyota Corolla S – 145,000 km – $14,999

LOW KMS | Safety Certified | Financing Available

Includes a 6-month warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.

This Corolla S combines Toyota's legendary reliability with a sporty touch. Equipped with sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and alloy wheels, it's the perfect mix of comfort and style.

💰 Dealer Price: $14,999 + tax & lic

📞 Call or text 437-766-1844 to schedule your test drive today! 🚗

2016 Toyota Corolla

125,380 KM

Details

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

S

13051268

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,380KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC587012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Corolla S – 145,000 km – $14,999

LOW KMS | Safety Certified | Financing Available

Includes a 6-month warranty covering engine, transmission, seals, gaskets, AC, starter, alternator, solenoid, electrical components, and water pump – unlimited kms, free.

This Corolla S combines Toyota’s legendary reliability with a sporty touch. Equipped with sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and alloy wheels, it’s the perfect mix of comfort and style.

💰 Dealer Price: $14,999 + tax & lic

📞 Call or text 437-766-1844 to schedule your test drive today! 🚗

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

437-766-1844

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

