<p>💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer</p><p> </p><p>🚘 2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan S | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected</p><p>• Fresh Oil Change</p><p>• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included</p><p>Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump</p><p> </p><p>🌟 Premium Features:</p><p>• Fuel-Efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine ⚙️</p><p>• Smooth Automatic Transmission</p><p>• Air Conditioning ❄️</p><p>• Power Windows & Mirrors</p><p>• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱</p><p>• Keyless Entry</p><p>• Cruise Control</p><p>• Sporty Interior & Exterior Design 🪑</p><p>• Alloy Wheels</p><p> </p><p>📍 Mileage: [Enter Mileage] KM</p><p>🎨 Exterior Colour: Grey</p><p>🪑 Interior Colour: Black</p><p>💰 Price: $14,999 + Tax</p><p> </p><p>📞 Call or Text: 437-766-1844</p><p>📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this sporty and reliable Toyota Corolla — perfect for daily driving with low maintenance costs! 🚀</p>

2016 Toyota Corolla

125,699 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

S

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,699KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC587012

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,699 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844

2016 Toyota Corolla