$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,699 KM
Vehicle Description
💳 Financing Available – All Credit Types Welcome! | Low Interest Rates | OMVIC & UCDA Certified Dealer
🚘 2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan S | Clean Title | Certified & E-Tested ✅
🛡️ Well-Maintained & Warranty Protected
• Fresh Oil Change
• 6-Month Unlimited KM Warranty Included
Coverage: Engine, Transmission, AC, Starter, Alternator, Solenoid, Seals, Gaskets, Electrical Components, Water Pump
🌟 Premium Features:
• Fuel-Efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine ⚙️
• Smooth Automatic Transmission
• Air Conditioning ❄️
• Power Windows & Mirrors
• Bluetooth Connectivity 📱
• Keyless Entry
• Cruise Control
• Sporty Interior & Exterior Design 🪑
• Alloy Wheels
📍 Mileage: [Enter Mileage] KM
🎨 Exterior Colour: Grey
🪑 Interior Colour: Black
📅 Don’t miss your chance to own this sporty and reliable Toyota Corolla — perfect for daily driving with low maintenance costs! 🚀
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
