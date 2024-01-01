$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Venza
2016 Toyota Venza
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
202,202KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T3ZA3BB2GU097406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whiteacite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,202 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TOYOTA VENZA SUV
▪︎COMES WITH 1 YEAR ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY FREE
▪︎SAFETY CERTIFIED
▪︎FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
NO HIDDEN CHRAGES PRICE PLUS HST
▪︎BUY WITH TRUST CALL OR TEXT 437*766*1844 AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Verma Motors
