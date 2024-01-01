$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
184,990KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3HU327252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,990 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL
1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FREE
$499 EXTRA FOR SAFETY
ALLOY WHEEL WINTER TIRES
ALWAYS RUST PROOF
APPLE CARPLAY HEATED SEARTS AND HEATED STEERING
**FINANCING IS AVAILABLE **
CALL 437**766**1844
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Hyundai Elantra