Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL </p><p>1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FREE</p><p>$499 EXTRA FOR SAFETY</p><p>ALLOY WHEEL WINTER TIRES</p><p>ALWAYS RUST PROOF</p><p>APPLE CARPLAY HEATED SEARTS AND HEATED STEERING </p><p>**FINANCING IS AVAILABLE **</p><p>CALL 437**766**1844</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

184,990 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12046741

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1735332092
  2. 1735332094
  3. 1735332096
  4. 1735332098
  5. 1735332100
  6. 1735332104
  7. 1735332110
  8. 1735332113
  9. 1735332117
  10. 1735332120
  11. 1735332122
  12. 1735332124
  13. 1735332128
  14. 1735332130
  15. 1735332132
  16. 1735332133
  17. 1735332135
  18. 1735332140
  19. 1735332145
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,990KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3HU327252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,990 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL 

1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY FREE

$499 EXTRA FOR SAFETY

ALLOY WHEEL WINTER TIRES

ALWAYS RUST PROOF

APPLE CARPLAY HEATED SEARTS AND HEATED STEERING 

**FINANCING IS AVAILABLE **

CALL 437**766**1844

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2013 BMW 5 Series for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 BMW 5 Series 154,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda HR-V awd for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2015 Honda HR-V awd 113,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Honda Accord for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Honda Accord 114,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra