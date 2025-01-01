Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS</div><div>Safety <b>certified</b> vehicle comes with a <b>six month engine and transmission warranty</b></div><div>Clean Carfax<b> one owner</b> car</div><div>Two set of keys <b>CarPlay sunroof backup camera heated steering </b></div><div>Call me at 437**766**1844 to book an appointment</div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12222771

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1740631186
  2. 1740631186
  3. 1740631186
  4. 1740631186
  5. 1740631186
  6. 1740631186
  7. 1740631186
  8. 1740631186
  9. 1740631186
  10. 1740631186
  11. 1740631186
  12. 1740631186
  13. 1740631186
  14. 1740631186
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3HU327252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Elantra GLSSafety certified vehicle comes with a six month engine and transmission warrantyClean Carfax one owner carTwo set of keys CarPlay sunroof backup camera heated steering Call me at 437**766**1844 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h Rx 435 h for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2011 Lexus RX 450h Rx 435 h 248,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience 177,130 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 122,000 KM SOLD

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra