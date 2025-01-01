Menu
<div>2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV</div><div>AWD</div><div>6 seater </div><div>182km</div><div>one owner </div><div></div><div>sunroof moonroof</div><div>heated seats </div><div>seated steering wheel </div><div>blind spot</div><div>power trunk</div><div>navigation </div><div>clean carfax </div><div>certified with 6 month enuand transmission warranty </div><div>For more information please contact </div><div>647-504-0142 </div>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

182,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

12130779

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,500KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3HC646039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Pathfinder SVAWD6 seater 182kmone owner sunroof moonroofheated seats seated steering wheel blind spotpower trunknavigation clean carfax certified with 6 month enuand transmission warranty For more information please contact 647-504-0142 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2017 Nissan Pathfinder