$18,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified + E-Tested
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**REBUILT TITLE** FINANCE AVAILABLE
Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free
This 2017 Dodge Ram SLT comes with only 117,000 km and is fully safety certified, including a completed structural safety inspection. The truck has a rebuilt title but is in excellent condition inside and out, with all repairs done properly and professionally.
For extra peace of mind, it includes a free 6-month warranty, making it a reliable choice at a great value. A clean, well-maintained pickup that’s ready to drive without worry.
Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won’t last long
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
