2017 RAM 1500 SLT

**REBUILT TITLE** FINANCE AVAILABLE

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
117,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5HS579828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
**REBUILT TITLE** FINANCE AVAILABLE
Digital safety certified 6 months engine transmission seal gasket AC Starter Alternator solenoid switch electrical and water pump for unlimited kms free 

This 2017 Dodge Ram SLT comes with only 117,000 km and is fully safety certified, including a completed structural safety inspection. The truck has a rebuilt title but is in excellent condition inside and out, with all repairs done properly and professionally.


For extra peace of mind, it includes a free 6-month warranty, making it a reliable choice at a great value. A clean, well-maintained pickup that’s ready to drive without worry.

Call or text 437**766**1844 to schedule a test drive or book your appointment today! 📞🚗 Affordable price – won’t last long 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

