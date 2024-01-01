Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2018 Chevrolet Camaro</div> Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Push to Start, SXM Radio, Power Seats, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

  1. 1719806327
  2. 1719806327
  3. 1719806327
  4. 1719806327
  5. 1719806327
  6. 1719806327
  7. 1719806327
  8. 1719806327
  9. 1719806327
  10. 1719806327
  11. 1719806327
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,000KM
VIN 1G1FB1RX2J0162491

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Camaro
Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Push to Start, SXM Radio, Power Seats, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Verma Motors

Used 2014 Acura TL A-Spec for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2014 Acura TL A-Spec 246,200 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Venza for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 Toyota Venza 221,100 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Hillsburgh, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 197,200 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Verma Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Call Dealer

437-766-XXXX

(click to show)

437-766-1844

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro