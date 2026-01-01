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<p>Embark on your next adventure in this sophisticated 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD, a vehicle that perfectly blends everyday practicality with exhilarating performance. Finished in a timeless silver exterior and complemented by a comfortable beige interior, this SUV exudes an understated elegance that will turn heads whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or those who need versatility in their daily drive.</p><p>This Porsche Cayenne isnt just about style; its engineered for capability. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling and stability in various driving conditions, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience no matter where your travels take you. With its powerful gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience the responsive acceleration and refined driving dynamics that Porsche is renowned for. While this esteemed vehicle has seen its share of adventures with 289,343 km on the odometer, its a testament to its enduring quality and engineering.</p><p>Discover the joy of driving a premium SUV that doesnt compromise. At King Auto Sales & Finance, we believe in offering vehicles that deliver both prestige and functionality, and this 2008 Porsche Cayenne is a prime example. Come in and explore what makes this Cayenne a standout choice for discerning drivers.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Performance:</strong> Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence thanks to Porsches legendary AWD system, delivering exceptional grip and stability.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Beige Interior:</strong> Step into a refined cabin appointed with comfortable beige upholstery, creating an upscale and inviting atmosphere for every journey.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Experience the perfect fusion of spaciousness and maneuverability, ready to tackle family errands, weekend getaways, and everything in between.</li><li><strong>Porsche Driving Dynamics:</strong> Enjoy the thrilling acceleration and precise handling that define the Porsche driving experience, making every drive an event.</li><li><strong>Timeless Silver Exterior:</strong> Present yourself with sophistication and elegance in this classic silver finish, a hue that complements the Cayennes iconic design.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2008 Porsche Cayenne

289,343 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Porsche Cayenne

Base AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14422179

2008 Porsche Cayenne

Base AWD

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-500-0709

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
289,343KM
As Is Condition
VIN WP1AA29P18LA06766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 289,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure in this sophisticated 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD, a vehicle that perfectly blends everyday practicality with exhilarating performance. Finished in a timeless silver exterior and complemented by a comfortable beige interior, this SUV exudes an understated elegance that will turn heads whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or those who need versatility in their daily drive.

This Porsche Cayenne isn't just about style; it's engineered for capability. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling and stability in various driving conditions, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience no matter where your travels take you. With its powerful gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience the responsive acceleration and refined driving dynamics that Porsche is renowned for. While this esteemed vehicle has seen its share of adventures with 289,343 km on the odometer, it's a testament to its enduring quality and engineering.

Discover the joy of driving a premium SUV that doesn't compromise. At King Auto Sales & Finance, we believe in offering vehicles that deliver both prestige and functionality, and this 2008 Porsche Cayenne is a prime example. Come in and explore what makes this Cayenne a standout choice for discerning drivers.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD:

  • All-Wheel Drive Performance: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence thanks to Porsche's legendary AWD system, delivering exceptional grip and stability.
  • Luxurious Beige Interior: Step into a refined cabin appointed with comfortable beige upholstery, creating an upscale and inviting atmosphere for every journey.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Experience the perfect fusion of spaciousness and maneuverability, ready to tackle family errands, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
  • Porsche Driving Dynamics: Enjoy the thrilling acceleration and precise handling that define the Porsche driving experience, making every drive an event.
  • Timeless Silver Exterior: Present yourself with sophistication and elegance in this classic silver finish, a hue that complements the Cayenne's iconic design.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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$4,888

+ taxes & licensing>

King Auto Sales & Finance

416-500-0709

2008 Porsche Cayenne