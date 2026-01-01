$4,888+ taxes & licensing
2008 Porsche Cayenne
Base AWD
2008 Porsche Cayenne
Base AWD
Location
King Auto Sales & Finance
19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
416-500-0709
Sold As Is
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 289,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure in this sophisticated 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD, a vehicle that perfectly blends everyday practicality with exhilarating performance. Finished in a timeless silver exterior and complemented by a comfortable beige interior, this SUV exudes an understated elegance that will turn heads whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or those who need versatility in their daily drive.
This Porsche Cayenne isn't just about style; it's engineered for capability. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling and stability in various driving conditions, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience no matter where your travels take you. With its powerful gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience the responsive acceleration and refined driving dynamics that Porsche is renowned for. While this esteemed vehicle has seen its share of adventures with 289,343 km on the odometer, it's a testament to its enduring quality and engineering.
Discover the joy of driving a premium SUV that doesn't compromise. At King Auto Sales & Finance, we believe in offering vehicles that deliver both prestige and functionality, and this 2008 Porsche Cayenne is a prime example. Come in and explore what makes this Cayenne a standout choice for discerning drivers.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2008 Porsche Cayenne Base AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive Performance: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence thanks to Porsche's legendary AWD system, delivering exceptional grip and stability.
- Luxurious Beige Interior: Step into a refined cabin appointed with comfortable beige upholstery, creating an upscale and inviting atmosphere for every journey.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Experience the perfect fusion of spaciousness and maneuverability, ready to tackle family errands, weekend getaways, and everything in between.
- Porsche Driving Dynamics: Enjoy the thrilling acceleration and precise handling that define the Porsche driving experience, making every drive an event.
- Timeless Silver Exterior: Present yourself with sophistication and elegance in this classic silver finish, a hue that complements the Cayenne's iconic design.
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