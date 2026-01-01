Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Toyota Venza for sale in Holland Landing, ON

2013 Toyota Venza

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle
14535057

2013 Toyota Venza

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-500-0709

  1. 14535057
  2. 14535057
  3. 14535057
  4. 14535057
  5. 14535057
  6. 14535057
  7. 14535057
  8. 14535057
  9. 14535057
  10. 14535057
  11. 14535057
  12. 14535057
  13. 14535057
  14. 14535057
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 4T3ZA3BB7DU064655

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King Auto Sales & Finance

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Holland Landing, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Venza for sale in Holland Landing, ON
2013 Toyota Venza 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Holland Landing, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla LE 143,723 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email King Auto Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-0709

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

King Auto Sales & Finance

416-500-0709

2013 Toyota Venza