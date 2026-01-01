$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
King Auto Sales & Finance
19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
416-500-0709
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 2C4RDGBG6FR736079
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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King Auto Sales & Finance
19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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416-500-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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King Auto Sales & Finance
416-500-0709
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan