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Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Holland Landing, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14535060

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-500-0709

  1. 14535060
  2. 14535060
  3. 14535060
  4. 14535060
  5. 14535060
  6. 14535060
  7. 14535060
  8. 14535060
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 2C4RDGBG6FR736079

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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416-500-XXXX

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416-500-0709

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King Auto Sales & Finance

416-500-0709

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan