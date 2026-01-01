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Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Holland Landing, ON

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14438110

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-500-0709

  1. 1784073713831
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  5. 1784073715813
  6. 1784073716312
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  8. 1784073717201
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  10. 1784073718058
  11. 1784073718486
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  13. 1784073719344
  14. 1784073719744
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 1G1ZD5ST8NF179126

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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416-500-0709

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King Auto Sales & Finance

416-500-0709

2022 Chevrolet Malibu