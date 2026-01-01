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Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Holland Landing, ON

2022 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14518816.825877360?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34405

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-500-0709

  1. 1785363489710
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  6. 1785363492098
  7. 1785363492607
  8. 1785363493083
  9. 1785363493534
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  14. 1785363495996
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1FMCU9G69NUA96125

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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416-500-XXXX

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416-500-0709

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King Auto Sales & Finance

416-500-0709

2022 Ford Escape