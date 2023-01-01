$CALL+ tax & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2009 Toyota Prius
264,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9487344
- Stock #: 223093A
- VIN: JTDKB20U097891073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 264,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
