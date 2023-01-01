Menu
2009 Toyota Prius

264,044 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2009 Toyota Prius

2009 Toyota Prius

2009 Toyota Prius

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

264,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9487344
  Stock #: 223093A
  VIN: JTDKB20U097891073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 223093A
  • Mileage 264,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

