2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

223,161 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Crew

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

223,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559314
  • Stock #: 22-106A
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG9BR696012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-106A
  • Mileage 223,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

