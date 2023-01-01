$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
R/T
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
225,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9755173
- Stock #: 223147B
- VIN: 3D4PH6FGXBT542987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,567 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
