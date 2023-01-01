Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Journey

225,567 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755173
  • Stock #: 223147B
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FGXBT542987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2019 Honda Civic LX
 42,361 KM
$25,450 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 50,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 124,123 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory