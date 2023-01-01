$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GL
174,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9803686
- Stock #: 223117B
- VIN: 5NPDH4AEXBH056108
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
