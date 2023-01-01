Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

174,134 KM

Details Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
174,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803686
  • Stock #: 223117B
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXBH056108

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223117B
  • Mileage 174,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2012 Kia Sorento LX
 173,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 174,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 81,279 KM
$41,309 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

Call Dealer

705-789-XXXX

(click to show)

705-789-5333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory