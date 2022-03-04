Menu
2011 Toyota 4Runner

392,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SR5 V6

Location

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

392,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587370
  • Stock #: U-0811A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR4B5066592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 392,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

