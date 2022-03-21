$CALL+ tax & licensing
Hyundai of Muskoka
705-789-7505
2012 Hyundai Accent
2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
705-789-7505
163,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8670140
- Stock #: 122-214B
- VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU005967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,162 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Hyundai of Muskoka
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5