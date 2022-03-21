Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

163,162 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai of Muskoka

705-789-7505

Contact Seller
GLS

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

163,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670140
  • Stock #: 122-214B
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU005967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,162 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

