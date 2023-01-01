2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$18,445 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 3 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9741679

9741679 Stock #: P23-14A

P23-14A VIN: 1C4RJFAGXCC313031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P23-14A

Mileage 92,324 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.