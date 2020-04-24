Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

EX, 2.4L 4CYL, AUTO, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, PUSH-BUTTON START

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

705-789-7505

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,643KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4924329
  • Stock #: 120-102B
  • VIN: 5XYKUCA64CG225070
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This stunning 2012 Kia Sorento EX AWD in Ebony Black proves the family-friendly crossover can have gorgeous looks and still have room for five and their luggage! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder which produces 191hp and is mated to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You can expect to achieve approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway while enjoying the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive when road conditions are less than ideal. The distinctive exterior of our Sorento features sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, and an aggressive front end with Kia's signature grille design.

Stepping inside the roomy and well-built EX interior will allow you to discover a stylish cabin with modern design, quality materials, and a multitude of features. Power accessories, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a split-folding second-row seat are just a few of the luxuries you'll appreciate. Stay safely connected thanks to the Uvo voice-activated electronics interface, Bluetooth technology, and a great stereo with an iPod/USB audio interface

Enjoy peace of mind knowing your Kia Sorento has been carefully engineered with six airbags, stability control, anti-lock braking, and front active head restraints. The ultimate crossover when it comes to style, fuel efficiency, roominess, and features, you've got to see this Sorento EX for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Has COVID-19 put you in a tough spot? Cant get through to the bank? Consider making the bills a little easier for now Trade your vehicle and get 120 days with no payments. OAC. Did you know buying online is easy? 1. Find Your Vehicle. 2. Request a Quote 3. Apply for Credit. 4. Arrange a Sanitized Delivery at your house. 5. Enjoy Your Ride. Ask us about our peace of mind return and exchange policies. Ownership has never been easier from the comfort of your own home. Talk to you soon!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

