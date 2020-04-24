111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
Our 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Crew Cab 4X4, proudly displayed in beautiful Quicksilver Metallic, can handle the tough jobs. Motivated by a 4.8 Litre Vortec Flex Fuel V8 that produces 302hp while combined with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy hauling power. This Four Wheel Drive commands the road while offering approximately 12.4 L/100km on the highway and moving you effortlessly down the road in comfort.
Take a look inside and see that our 1500 SL is more than just a brawny daily driver. Multiple upscale comforts, such as AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 player, keyless entry, carpeting, and power windows. These attest to its appeal for both the weekend DYI types or daily transportation.
The well-known GMC safety features are in place, providing the security you want while our practical yet comfy truck will make sure it takes care of the projects you have in the works without any drama. Get the job done right with the security, performance, and comfort that only come from the GMC Sierra. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This vehicle is reported by CarFax as being One Owner and Accident Free
