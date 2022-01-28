Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

202,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L COMING SOON!!

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L COMING SOON!!

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8239653
  • Stock #: 222103C
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72DH113039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222103C
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

