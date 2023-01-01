Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda CR-V

150,238 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Huntsville Honda

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

  1. 9637522
  2. 9637522
  3. 9637522
  4. 9637522
  5. 9637522
  6. 9637522
  7. 9637522
  8. 9637522
  9. 9637522
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637522
  • Stock #: 223091B
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H36DH118709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223091B
  • Mileage 150,238 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Huntsville Honda

2013 Honda CR-V LX
 150,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,463 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 57,838 KM
$27,293 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Huntsville Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory