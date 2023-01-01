2013 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 2 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9637522

9637522 Stock #: 223091B

223091B VIN: 2HKRM4H36DH118709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 223091B

Mileage 150,238 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.