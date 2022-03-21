Menu
2013 RAM 1500

109,783 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

109,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8761970
  • Stock #: 3154
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LGXDS530878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,783 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Email Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

