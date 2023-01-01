$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Huntsville Honda
705-789-5333
2013 Toyota Sienna
2013 Toyota Sienna
SE 8 Passenger
Location
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2
705-789-5333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
174,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9876170
- Stock #: 223166A
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC9DS315638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 223166A
- Mileage 174,808 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Huntsville Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Huntsville Honda
8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2