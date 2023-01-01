Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

174,808 KM

Details Features

Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

Location

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

174,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9876170
  • Stock #: 223166A
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC9DS315638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223166A
  • Mileage 174,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Huntsville Honda

Huntsville Honda

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

705-789-5333

