$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Bickley Ford
705-789-5525
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bickley Ford
1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4
705-789-5525
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,693KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869757
- Stock #: 22042A
- VIN: 1FTFX1ET0EKG00740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bickley Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bickley Ford
1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4