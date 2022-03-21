Menu
2014 Ford F-150

165,693 KM

Details Description

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Bickley Ford

705-789-5525

XLT

Location

Bickley Ford

1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4

705-789-5525

165,693KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8869757
  Stock #: 22042A
  VIN: 1FTFX1ET0EKG00740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,693 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.bickleyford.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2014-id8971489.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bickley Ford

Bickley Ford

1 Bickley Country Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1Y4

705-789-5525

