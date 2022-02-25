$9,884+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
NO ACCIDENTS | AUTO | HEATED SEATS | HATCHBACK
20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5
123,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8286687
- Stock #: 122-144A
- VIN: 1FADP3K27EL261358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,793 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
