2014 Ford Focus

$9,884 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8286687

8286687 Stock #: 122-144A

122-144A VIN: 1FADP3K27EL261358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,793 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.