2014 Ford Focus

123,793 KM

Details Features

Hyundai of Muskoka

NO ACCIDENTS | AUTO | HEATED SEATS | HATCHBACK

Location

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

123,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286687
  • Stock #: 122-144A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27EL261358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,793 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Hyundai of Muskoka

Hyundai of Muskoka

20 King William St, Huntsville, ON P1H 1G5

