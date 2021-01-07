Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

131,217 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Huntsville Honda

705-789-5333

SLE ARRIVING SOON!!

Location

8 Ott Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A2

131,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6581410
  • Stock #: P21-20
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG274785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Tough trucks are needed for tough jobs, and our 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly displayed in beautiful Quicksilver. Powered by a 5.3 Litre V8 that supplies 355hp and is combined with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for an amazing performance. This Four Wheel Drive with coil-over-shock front suspension provides a sure-footed stance against Mother Nature and approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road. Our strong Sierra 1500 SLE is accentuated by alloy wheels, deep-tint glass, running boards, a bed liner, and an E-Z lift/lower tailgate.

This quality, do-anything, go-anywhere SLE truck boasts upgraded interior comforts of premium cloth trim, heated front seats, steering wheel cruise controls, and adjustable driver lumbar support. Add in power heated outside mirrors and an incredible IntelliLink sound system with available satellite radio, HD radio, and Pandora and every drive really feel first-class. With Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, you'll always stay safely connected.

Additionally, the well-known GM safety features are in place for your security. Our amped-up truck, with OnStar, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, a backup camera, and an army of airbags will make sure it takes care of the projects you have in the works while scoring mega-comfort and safety. Get the job done right, with the security, performance, and comfort that only come from the Sierra 1500. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

